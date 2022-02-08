﻿Fire hits Russian embassy

The Russian Embassy in Manila at upscale Dasmariñas Village in Makati City was hit by a fire on Friday night and sustained estimated damage of at least PHP100 million.

No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“On the evening of February 4, a severe fire broke out in the building of the Russian Embassy in Manila. There are no victims or injured. Employees and members of their families who were in the embassy were evacuated,” a statement released after the incident read.

The fire reportedly started on the second floor at 8:25 p.m. and reached the second alarm.

It was declared under control by 11:38 p.m. and out at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to reports from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Source: Philippines News Agency