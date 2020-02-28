Fire hits DAR, DOH buildings in Zambo Sur

Millions of pesos worth of government properties went up in smoke on Thursday night when a fire hits two government buildings in Zamboanga del Sur, an official said Friday.

Chief Insp. Dionisio Cayudong Jr., Pagadian City Fire marshal, said the fire broke out around 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Fajares Avenue, Barangay San Francisco, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

Cayudong said the fire started at the building of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and spread to the adjacent building of the Department of Health (DOH) provincial office.

A car owned by DAR was also destroyed by the fire, the cause of which was believed to be faulty electrical wiring, he said.

The fire was declared under control around 7:20 p.m. by the firefighters based in Pagadian City, the fire marshall said. There was no casualty during the incident.

He said they have yet to determine the worth of properties damaged during the fire incident.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY