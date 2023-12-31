Fire hits Cebu restaurant, residential area on New Year’s Eve

CEBU CITY: A fire hit a restaurant inside a department store in Talisay City on Sunday morning, leaving over PHP8 million worth of damage. The fire broke out at 9:55 a.m. and was immediately raised to a second alarm 10 minutes later, Talisay City Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee Auxtero said. Forty minutes later, the fire was declared under control after firefighters from neighboring Cebu City and Minglanilla town sent backup. The fire was declared out at 10:46 a.m. 'So far, none was injured,' Auxtero told reporters, adding that the cause was being determined as of press time. Earlier at 5 a.m., a fire also hit a residential area in Barangay Apas here. Three houses ended up in smoke while four others were partially burned. Damage was estimated at PHP1.5 million. Six families and 18 individuals were displaced. Benjie Sevilla, a 23-year-old resident, sustained first-degree burns on his back and left arm after he tried to save some things from their house. Initial investigation disclosed that the fire started at a 5 00-square-meter establishment. Source: Philippines News Agency