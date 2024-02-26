Fire-hit market store owners in Iriga City get P1.6-M livelihood aid

LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) has distributed a total of PHP1.68 million in cash assistance, the third tranche of aid given to 84 fire-affected market store owners in Iriga City. In an interview on Monday, DSWD-Bicol spokesperson Marygizelle Mesa said the assistance was given on Feb. 22 under its Sustainable Livelihood Program, a recovery intervention of the government for disaster-affected individuals. "Each identified market store owner received PHP20,000 from DSWD for the restoration of their affected livelihoods. The identified market store owners hail from Iriga City and the municipalities of Nabua, Bula, Baao, Bato, and Ocampo in Camarines Sur," Mesa said. She said the affected stall owners received food aid immediately after the fire on Feb. 2, then cash aid on Feb. 5. "The first was under the Disaster Risk Management Division (DRMD) wherein they received family food packs and other essentials, and second, through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) where they each received PHP10,000," Mesa said. She said DSWD-Bicol coordinated with the Iriga city government and other local government units in identifying the store owner-beneficiaries. The market stalls affected by the fire included eateries, bakeries, a lotto outlet, a beauty product boutique and stores selling accessories, pili nut products, dry goods and clothing, and groceries. Source: Philippines News Agency