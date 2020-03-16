Fire guts 9 houses in Pangasinan

A fire razed nine houses made of light materials in Barangay Mabanogbog here on Sunday night.

SFO1 Franklin Corpuz, chief of the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Bureau of Fire Protection, said the fire started around 11:29 p.m. and was put off at 12:10 a.m.

“It has reached second level fire alarm before it was totally declared fire out, but the nine houses were totally burned down since these are made of light materials such as the sawali (flattened bamboo strip),” he said in an interview Monday.

There were no injuries or casualties reported, but the fire resulted in PHP62,000 worth of damage, he added.

Corpuz said the investigators are yet to identify the cause of the fire.

“Again, we ask the public to be mindful of the lit candles or stoves or anything that has fire and also check electrical wirings, especially now that the weather is hot. And never leave outlets of appliances unplugged; these are the common causes of a residential fire,” he said.

The families of the fire victims are now staying with their relatives, he added.

This is the third residential fire recorded this year in the city, while most of the other fire incidents were grassfires.

