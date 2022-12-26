Fire displaces 72 families in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY: At least 175 persons or 72 families were left homeless when a fire broke out early Monday morning in Barangay Veterans, at the city proper here.

The affected families are currently staying at the barangay gymnasium, according to City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Reports said the fire hit a residential area at around 5:30 a.m. and was declared fire out by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at around 6:11 a.m. The fire was initially traced from the residence of Charlie Escopil that immediately spread to adjacent houses.

Thirteen houses were gutted down while six were partially damaged.

The CSWDO immediately sent food and non-food items to affected families.

“It is still under investigation but according to the owner of the house it is an electrical short circuit that caused the fire,” said BFP Fire Chief Inspector Vincie Jojo Arguelles in a phone interview.

This month, he said five other fire incidents were also recorded with damage reaching around PHP4 million.

Arguelles said the fire incidents occurred mostly in areas where there are informal settlers.

