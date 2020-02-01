Fire destroys SMC warehouse in Manila; guts Skyway 3

MANILA -- A portion of the Skyway Stage 3 project. collapsed when some PHP15 million worth of properties went up in smoke on Saturday after a fire engulfed a warehouse owned by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) in Manila.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-Manila), the blaze started around 10:38 a.m. and it reached the fifth alarm level.

Authorities declared fire out at 2:52 p.m. at the warehouse for plastic containers on Tomas Claudio St., Pandacan, Manila.

No one was reported hurt during the four-hour fire.

Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, which reportedly gutted a portion of the Skyway Stage 3 project.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it also will look into the fire incident

We are currently monitoring the fire in Pandacan, Manila that affected the Skyway Stage 3 project, said DPWH Secretary Mark Villar in a statement.

We will provide updates as soon as information from the assessment, investigation is available, he added.

The collapsed portion of the multi-billion project is near the warehouse owned by the SMC subsidiary, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp.

Authorities are still assessing the amount of damage to the Skyway project that will connect the South Luzon and North Luzon expressways.

The undertaking is expected to be completed in March this year.

The SMC assured its readiness to provide assistance to anyone directly affected by the fire.

We also extend our full support and cooperation to authorities and cooperation to authorities as they investigate the cause of the fire, the SMC statement read.

Rest assured, SMC Infrastructure will rebuild and resume construction at the soonest possible time, with the least delay on the projected completion date of Skyway 3, it added.

The SCM also commended the brave teams from the BFP, the Philippine National Police and others who helped fight the fire. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency