Financial service providers to handle SAP distribution

The distribution of the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) to eligible beneficiaries in Western Visayas is expected to be faster with the help of two financial service providers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have chosen Star Pay and the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) as providers, said Evelyn Macapobre, the regional director of the DSWD in Western Visayas, on Wednesday.

Only eligible beneficiaries from the province and city of Iloilo and Bacolod City are qualified to receive the second tranche.

“It will be DSWD that will handle the payout in areas where these two financial service providers are not present,” she added during the “DSWD Serbisyo” virtual presser.

Macapobre said they could not cope with the payout if they would just rely on their resources because they only have 60 special disbursing officers.

She already met with the representatives of the Star Pay and the RCBC to discuss how they would go with the disbursement of the cash aid.

However, she said they are still waiting for local government units (LGUs) to encode their SAP forms.

Once the encoding is completed, a duplicity check using the LGU list versus existing databases available at the DSWD will be conducted.

“We have here the database of DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment), DA (Department of Agriculture), LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) so we can compare if those in the list of the LGU have not received SAP from other agencies,” she said.

The number of beneficiaries will only be known and the date of the distribution will only be set after the encoding of forms.

Meanwhile, Macapobre said DSWD has already disbursed the PHP6,000 cash aid for each of the 17,937 additional household-beneficiaries from 21 pilot LGUs on July 3.

Based on data provided by the DSWD regional office on Thursday, the pilot distribution targeted 19,150 household beneficiaries. However, not all were present on their scheduled payout.

The additional beneficiaries include Buruanga, Kalibo and Tangalan from Aklan; Tobias Fornier and Hamtic in Antique; Dao, Dumalag, Maayon, Tapaz, Panay, Sigma and Panitan in Capiz; Buenavista, San Lorenzo, Nueva Valencia and Jordan in Guimaras; and EB Magalona, Candoni, Kabankalan, Sipalay City and Victorias City in Negros Occidental.

Macapobre said the funds disbursed to the additional household beneficiaries were from the refund of those who were ineligible to receive the SAP cash aid.

She added that another schedule will be set for those who were unable to claim as she said that it’s difficult to go to their areas due to restrictions because of the coronavirus disease 209 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency