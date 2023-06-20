Finance Me Consultancy Announces Launch of its Digital Asset Trading Platform

Fimec

LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Well-respected digital asset investment firm, Finance Me Consultancy, has announced the unveiling of their cutting-edge trading platform. This breakthrough platform empowers users with access to a comprehensive selection of digital asset investment prospects, sophisticated trading instruments, and professional guidance designed to facilitate passive income creation and replace traditional sources of earnings. After making an initial deposit, clients can anticipate profit generation within the first day, all delivered in a secure, straightforward, and efficient manner, including ease of withdrawals.

The platform delivers real-time market intelligence, in-depth analytics, and a user-friendly design to foster informed decision-making for investments. Edward James, Finance Me Consultancy’s CEO, has hailed the introduction of their novel trading platform as a transformational moment in the digital asset trading sector, offering a safe, smooth trading experience, exclusive investment prospects, and robust investment management.

Fimec

Employing state-of-the-art technology, the platform by Finance Me Consultancy offers exposure to an array of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other novel asset types. There’s no necessity for specialized software or hardware, making it readily accessible to all. Clients will automatically receive daily dividends or returns directly into their accounts, which are available for withdrawal post the initial 24 hours.

Edward underscored the firm’s dedication to offering the premier trading experience, empowering clients with the tools to make informed trading choices, optimize their returns, and maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic world of digital assets. The trading platform from Finance Me Consultancy is available globally. Interested individuals are invited to visit their website to learn more about the firm’s investment ethos and the advantages of digital asset trading. The Wales, UK-based firm operates with the highest level of ethics, focused on delivering exceptional returns for clients.

In addition, the platform provides an opportunity to diversify your portfolio which is monitored and managed for a nominal commission fee. This platform generates at least 4% daily returns on diverse investments with a minimum deposit of £500. Additionally, a rewarding referral program provides a 10% commission. By introducing a new investor to the platform, you will earn a commission equivalent to 10% of the deposited amount. This is an excellent opportunity to earn additional income and introduce your network to the benefits of our services.

www.fimec.io

info@fimec.io

+447888873868

South Wales Business Park, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 166861c1-5d3c-477b-bdaa- eea191500c06

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ eda7cf83-dce7-4fb1-ae49- d1ba365f8fd2

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000826157