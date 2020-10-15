Finance firm expands into Cebu to aid post-Covid recovery

A finance company has expanded into the Cebu lending market despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis as it seeks to help businesses recover in this economic center of the south.

Right Choice Finance Corp. (RCF), headquartered in Makati City, announced it is looking to tap the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu seeking business financing to survive from the current economic crisis.

RCF, a wholly-owned unit of Singapore-based Right Choice Capital Pte Ltd., has launched its Cebu office, and fast and online lending platform for MSMEs here.

In a virtual press interview on Wednesday, RCF founder and managing director James Kodrowski said expanding into Cebu is strategic, adding the business sector here is expected to quickly recover “considering the entrepreneurial spirit of Cebuanos and the location”.

“MSME owners in Cebu can avail of customized loan options to survive and even expand during this uncertain Covid-19 times. RCF is a B2B (business-to-business) company. To help Cebu businesses bounce back, we will be here to provide that vital support across all stages of MSME development,” Kodrowski said.

Kodrowski said their “customers have expressed a delightful experience through flexible, fast and seamless digital loan disbursement”.

RCF is a registered finance corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2016.

It provides MSME and consumer loans —housing, car, and education— through its digital business platform that combines flexible financing products and innovative human resource (HR) software.

The company’s latest product offering, the human resource information system, is a cloud-based software that allows companies to centralize and streamline their HR administration tasks in an automated experience that reduces manual labor. It comes with a cash advance software bundle that lets employees apply and receive cash advance easily and quickly.

With its digital banking functionality, the company said its clients can receive their funds within 24 to 48 hours after submission, evaluation, and approval.

Fund disbursement is done through its RCF e-wallet that allows users to conveniently manage their funds, pay their bills, and transfer money online.

RCF’s digital platform and e-wallet services also enable them to provide unique investment options and competitive returns to clients.

Source: Philiipines News Agency