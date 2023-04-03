Final SC ruling on BGC row start of Taguig’s ‘new chapter’

The Taguig City government on Monday welcomed the final ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) that the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and several other villages is actually part of the city, not of its neighbor Makati.

In a statement Monday, the city called the ruling the start of “a new chapter for Taguig and its people.”

“In a way Taguig is not the only victor in this legal contest. In a bigger sense, with both parties putting their trust in the legal system, it is the rule of law which prevailed,” it said.

“We will work even harder to expand and improve the services we run for our constituents, by introducing new programs and projects. We have the resources to bring about a transformative, lively, and caring city,” the city government said.

In a two-page resolution, the SC’s Special Third Division has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the Makati City government, seeking the reversal of a Dec. 1, 2021 decision favoring Taguig City.

“Acting on petitioner’s omnibus motion for reconsideration of the decision promulgated on December 1, 2021, which denied the petition for review on certiorari, the Court resolves to deny the motion with finality, the basic issues therein raised having been duly considered and passed upon by the Court in the aforesaid decision,” the resolution read.

The SC, in its 2021 decision, also made permanent the writ of preliminary injunction issued on Aug. 2, 1994 by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City enjoining the Makati City government “from exercising jurisdiction over, making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory” Parcels 3 and 4, Psu 2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort, comprised of Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Joint US Military Advisory Group area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, Armed Forces of the Philippines Officers Village, and seven villages are situated in the said areas.

“Considering the historical evidence adduced, cadastral surveys submitted, and the contemporaneous acts of lawful authorities, we find that Taguig presented evidence that is more convincing and worthier of belief than proffered by Makati. Consequently, we rule that Taguig has a superior claim to the disputed areas,” the SC said in denying the petition filed by Makati City.

Source: Philippines News Agency