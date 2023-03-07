Filtering, enhanced training of NAIA screeners underway

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) administrator Ma. O Aplasca on Tuesday said the dismissal of all the screening personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) amid issues hounding the OTS is unlikely.

Aplasca made this comment following House Speaker Martin Romualdez's recommendation to remove all OTS personnel amid issues linking some of them with alleged theft, extortion and security breach.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, Aplasca said he and Romualdez have talked and agreed that such will not be easy as that would only cause a vacuum.

"Recruiting phase will not be easy," he said, adding that the personnel will just be filtered gradually.

Aplasca said he and Romualdez are now considering some options to resolve the matter.

One option is for the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to absorb the OTS screeners since the former could provide them with better salary, according to Aplasca.

The other option is for the OTS to be given higher position vacancies so it could offer higher income to its personnel, compared to what the newly hired are earning, he said.

Aplasca acknowledged that drastic measures are needed to resolve the issues. Through those options, he said, the OTS could filter its personnel.

"We will revisit their records, will retain the good ones," he said.

There are 1,200 OTS personnel manning the NAIA, and Aplasca said Romualdez understands that not all of them have done wrong.

"I am very thankful to (Speaker Romualdez) for his support and concern. He asked us what do we need, and will help us in the purchase of body cameras. He already instructed (the office concerned) to find ways to source out fund for these," Aplasca said.

Prolonged, enhanced training

Aplasca said screening personnel are set to undergo an enhanced and longer training. He said personnel currently undergoing 10-day training and three months of on-the-job (OJT) training.

"We are looking at providing them with an enhanced and longer training. This will include character building, leadership, among others," he said, noting that longer training is necessary since police personnel, for instance, undergo six months of OJT.

Aplasca said the Department of Tourism (DOT) also committed to help them in the training provision.

"The DOT will help on how to greet the visitors.. more on customer relations," he said, noting that the Marcos administration would like to invite more tourists and investors to the country

