﻿Film dev’t council re-opens cinematheque in Bacolod City

BACOLOD CITY – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has re-opened the 78-seater Cinematheque Centre Negros in this city two years after screenings have been suspended due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday night, the film hub, located adjacent to The Negros Museum, featured the French film “The Worst Person in the World” in celebration of National Women’s Month and as a prelude to the weekly screening of regional films.

The FDCP is the national film agency responsible for film policies and programs to ensure the economic, cultural, and educational development of the film industry

Daniella Caro, manager of the FDCP’s Cinematheque Center Unit, said in preparation for the re-opening, they trained their staff on minimum public health standards as required by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“This is to ensure the safety of our guests,” she added.

Between March 19 and 31, film enthusiasts can see Cinema Rehiyon films at the Cinematheque Centre Negros.

“You will be able to watch films from other parts of the country,” Caro said.

Cinematheque Centre Negros, which was opened in November 2018, is designed to be an alternative and accessible venue to expose the audience to both conventional and non-conventional forms of film and programs directed to developing new filmmakers and upgrading the skills of existing ones.

On its website, the FDCP said while commercial movie theaters primarily show mainstream films dictated by business interests, cinematheques showcase more diverse content offerings to the regions, including independent, classic, and world cinema.

“More than a screening venue, cinematheques have become a hub for a film community to come together, nurture their local filmmakers, and create an audience following that supports their local area’s stories and narratives,” it added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency