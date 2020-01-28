Filipinos warned against traveling to China amid nCoV outbreak

In a bid to prevent the possible entry of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019nCoV) in the Philippines, MalacaAang on Tuesday dissuaded Filipinos from traveling to China where the new deadly virus originated.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo warned that Filipinos who want to visit China might only expose themselves to the 2019nCoV.

Eh kung pagpunta mo doon (If you will go there), you will be opening yourself to the virus. Bakit ka pa pupunta doon (So, why will you still go there)? And those who are intending to go there should think about their own health safety, the Palace official said in a regular Palace briefing.

Kailangan pigilan nila ang sarili nila kung gusto nilang nasa mabuting kalagayan ang kalusugan nila kasi you will be exposing yourself kung pupunta ka doon (They should stop themselves from going there, if they are concerned about their health because you will be exposing yourself to the virus if you go there), he added.

The 2019nCoV outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected over 4,000 people and China and killed more than 100 others.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain have also been reported in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, and the United States.

Common symptoms of new coronavirus include fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

In more severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and death.

'Primordial concern' is public health, safety

Amid the 2019nCoV scare, Panelo guaranteed that the government's primordial concern is to keep a healthy and safe environment for the public.

Panelo ensured that the government, through the Department of Health, is managing the situation quite well.

He said the Palace also has to thoroughly study the possible repatriation of Filipinos from Wuhan, citing possible risk of entry of the fatal virus in the Philippines upon their return.

The Palace official said the study would also apply to Filipinos staying in countries that have confirmed cases of nCoV.

We must consider the health issue on the spread. Ano bang mas makabubuti (What is better)? You (Filipinos from China) stay there for a while until the crisis is over or will get them and bring them here and open the possibility of spreading it here? Panelo said.

Kung kukunin din natin at papasukin dito, baka naman magspread dito sa atin (If we repatriate them and let them return home, the disease might spread here). So we have to be very cautious, he cautioned.

Panelo likewise said the government might also expand the suspension of the issuance of visa upon arrivals for travelers from coronavirushit countries.

He, however, clarified that the decision would be based on the recommendation of the DOH and WHO.

(If that) endangers the safety of our people, then logically, it will apply to other countries that may have the same disease being spread, he said. We'll have to do some protocols to make sure that if they have the disease, they will not spread (it).

'Legal basis' necessary

Meantime, Panelo said there should be legal basis to stop the entry of a cruise ship carrying Chinese tourists to Subic Bay.

He made the remarks following the request of Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. to suspend the arrival of M/V Dream World, which reportedly carries nearly 1,000 Chinese tourists, at Subic Bay on Wednesday.

According to reports, Paulino said there was a need to temporarily halt the port call of the cruise ship until the threat of (nCoV) has been controlled.

Responding to the Olongapo mayor's call, Panelo said: SBMA should consider it. Our primordial concern always is safety and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Kung (If) there is a reason for stopping it (then do it).

Kung wala namang sakit, ano naman ang magiging basis mo, legal basis mo to stop them from coming over (But if those tourists are not infected with nCoV, there's no legal basis to stop them from coming over, Panelo added.

