Filipinos to emerge stronger after Covid-19 crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte believes Filipinos will emerge stronger and more united after the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Duterte said the fight against Covid-19 will not be easy but believed Filipinos would never surrender.

“Nothing is more formidable and resilient than the Filipino spirit. Hindi tayo susuko, tayo ay lalaban (We will not surrender, we will fight),” he said in an excerpt from one of his public addresses aired state-run PTV-4.

He said Filipinos are “tough” and willing to take on any challenge.

“I look forward to the day that we Filipinos can finally claim victory of this war and emerge as a stronger and more united Filipino,” he said.

In his public address last Monday, Duterte urged Filipinos to unite and pray, and believe that it is only God who could immediately solve the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s (God is) the only one who can really solve the problem for us,” Duterte said.

Duterte said he still prays to God, hoping that lives will be spared and that resources will not run out.

“When the resources are all exhausted and the pandemic would claim millions of lives, I hope really and I pray that it will not — pero kung ganon, wala na akong magawa (but if that happens, I can’t do anything about it),” he said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte will be spending the Holy Week in Manila to monitor the developments in the fight against the Covid-19.

He said the President was supposed to fly to Davao City on Tuesday to join his family in celebrating the 16th birthday of his younger daughter, Veronica, on April 10 but later changed his mind.

Panelo said Duterte has been having “sleepless nights” due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is still “fit and healthy” to perform his official functions as President.

He said security aides are doing their best to make sure that Duterte is safe from catching the highly-infectious disease.

Last year, Duterte spent the Holy Week in his hometown in Davao City.

The entire Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which Duterte extended until April 30 to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

The government reminded the public to strictly follow the ECQ by staying in their homes and limit movement to accessing basic needs like food and medicine.

As of Wednesday, health authorities reported a total of 106 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,870 with 182 deaths and 96 recoveries. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency