﻿Filipinos should shun ‘money politics’: Lacson

Presidential candidate, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, said the future of the Philippines and of Filipinos – and not “money politics” – should determine the outcome of the coming May 9 election.

In a statement Saturday night, Lacson said this means voting for the most qualified leader, even as he noted that the feedback from recent debates and forums showed him to be the most knowledgeable in the management of government.

“How is it that I am perceived to be the most knowledgeable in management of government, way above the rest, and yet that does not factor in the surveys? Nonetheless, I will continue to champion my track record, qualities, platforms, and standard of what the Philippines needs,” Lacson said.

He also added that he rejected “money politics” and stuck to his principles and integrity when he resigned from Partido Reporma as its chairperson and member.

On Thursday, Lacson announced his resignation from Reporma after some of its officials decided to endorse another candidate.

A day later, he disclosed that campaign expenses amounting to PHP800 million was the reason for Reporma’s switch to another bet.

“Kung corrupt ako, madali ko sanang maibibigay ang PHP800 milyon na hinihingi nila (If I were corrupt, I could have easily given the PHP800 million they are asking for). But I don’t have the guts to steal or accept bribes. Nothing can ever change my principles and tarnish my integrity. This fight is not just about me and the present. It is about our country’s future,” he said on his Twitter account.

He also cited recent random conversations with Reporma local candidates to ask about ex-Speaker and party president Pantaleon Alvarez’s claim that they were pressuring the campaign headquarters to provide them funds.

“So far, no one has confirmed such assertion. Their common parting words: TULOY ANG LABAN!” Lacson said.

Meanwhile, Lacson reiterated his stance against money politics, where candidates give voters what they want during the campaign period – then get back their “investment” by engaging in corruption during their terms – three years for local posts and six years for national posts.

“As long as ‘money politics’ dominate our elections, it will be a vicious ‘cycle of revenge’ between candidates and voters: voters having a field day during the campaign period and candidates exacting vengeance for three or six years of victory. Kawawang Pilipinas,” he said.

As this developed, Lacson’s supporters in Bohol have expressed their continued support to the presidential aspirant.

“We, the Provincial Leaders of the LACSON SOTTO SUPPORT GROUP in the Province of Bohol, in the interest of transparency in presenting our position in the light of the transfer of support of the Partido Reporma to another candidate, express our strong and continued commitment and unequivocal support to the candidacy of SENATOR PANFILO ‘PING’ LACSON to be the next President of our country. Following the lead of SENATOR LACSON, we are also tendering our irrevocable resignation as members of the Partido Reporma effective today (Saturday),” the group said in a statement Sunday.

They also said at the very beginning, the support they threw behind Lacson was born out of pure volunteerism and not for any other personal considerations.

“We agreed among ourselves to voluntarily offer our time, money and effort in support of him because we believe that he is the only candidate who has the competence, experience, courage and strength to address the very serious crisis that our country is facing today due to the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption, unemployment, ballooning debt and bullying by China in our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea,” the group said.

“As patriots who love our country, we chose to support SENATOR LACSON because we believe that we need a leader like him who has a clear vision on what he wants to do for our country and people and a clear plan based on science and hard data on how to accomplish it. As a public servant who is proven to be incorruptible and one who leads by example, we need a leader like SENATOR LACSON who can tame the bureaucracy in embracing Good Governance and restore the full trust of the Filipino people back to the government,” they added.

The manifesto of support, which was signed in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, bore the names of Mayor Joseph A. Rañola, co-chairman Gen. Edgardo C. Ingking, co-chairman; Gen. Joseph Sevilla, 1st district coordinator Eduardo B. Aranay; 2nd district coordinator and Emmanuel Solomon B. Duites, 3rd district coordinator.

“It is in consideration of the foregoing that we sign this Manifesto of Support for SENATOR PANFILO ‘PING’ LACSON in his candidacy as President of the Republic of the Philippines,” they added.

Source: Philippines News Agency