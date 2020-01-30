Filipinos reminded on new Russian travel regulations

- Filipinos traveling to Russia are reminded to secure proper permits and heed the new rules imposed on a number of Russian territories regulated for visits by foreigners.

The Philippine Embassy in Moscow, citing Russia's Resolution No. 1730 dated December 20, 2019, said visits to the following territories would need prior permission:

In Kamchatka Region:

Ivashka, Voyampolka

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, Syvuchiy cape (except for the south slopes of the volcano, named inhabited areas and east coast of the peninsula of 20 kilometers width)

In Kalgyr cape, Koryaki:

Automobile road Koryaki-Elizovo-Termalniy-Mutnovskaya Sopka volcano

Russkaya Entrance bay (except for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatky City, Elizovo, inhabited areas Paratunka, Termalniy, and automobile roads connecting them)

The words "Mutnovskaya Sopka volcavo -- Russkaya Entrance bay" will be replaced with "Barkhatnaya sopka-Saranniy cope" in the List of Territories of the Russian Federation with regulated visits by foreigners.

In its advisory, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised Filipinos to secure proper permits prior to visiting the territories to avoid inconvenience.

Filipinos traveling to St. Petersburg and the surrounding region of Leningrad enjoy a free e-visa privilege since 2019.

The e-visa is only valid for a maximum of eight travel days and is only available to those traveling for tourism, business, and humanitarian purposes.

Source: Philippines News Agency