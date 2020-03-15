Filipinos in Netherlands demand Joma’s arrest

Members of the United Filipino Global (UFG) in Europe early this week demanded the arrest of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairperson Jose Maria Sison for his involvement in the Inopacan Massacre – a mass “purging” perpetrated by the CPP armed wing, New People’s Army (NPA), in the 1980s.

In a picket rally held in front of the Dutch Parliament House, The Netherlands on March 10, more or less 20 members of UFG from London, Paris, The Hague, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, and Brussels also denounced the 51 years of terrorism of the NPA, recruitment of child warriors, and killing of indigenous people’s leaders in the Philippines.

According to Emily Barrameda, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and chairperson of Duterte Die-Hard Supporters (DDS) in The Netherlands, despite the weather and amid the Coronavirus Disease pandemic, OFWs traveled to participate in the rally.

“We are more than what we expected. We all volunteered to travel and show support, she said, adding that nobody forced them to take part in the activity.

She added that what they did and will be doing is for the Philippines and to show support to President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“Basta kami masaya sa ginawa namin at hindi po kami nadidiktahan. Hindi po kami mga bata st may mga sarili po kaming mga isip (We are happey with what we did and we will not be dictated upon because we are no longer children),” she added.

The picket-rally, she said, was intentionally held on a weekday when employees and officials including Prime Minister Mark Rutte are at work inside the Parliament House.

“At may lumapit sa amin from inside the Parliament. Binigyan namin ng leaflets at front page ng court (arrest) warrant ni Joma Sison (We handed leaflets and the front page of the court arrest warrant against Joma Sison),” Barrameda said. “That’s good enough that they heard our call.”

The rallyists also expressed support to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict which was created pursuant to Executive Order 70 signed by President Duterte on Dec. 4, 2018, which institutionalizes a whole-of-nation approach n a bid to attain "inclusive and sustainable peace."

Sison, who has aliases Joma, Armando Guerrero, Armando Liwanag, and his wife Juliet, former National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace negotiator, along with 36 others including rebel group leaders and members were ordered arrested by Judge Thelma Bunyi-Medina, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 32 in Manila, on August 28, 2019.

Based on estimates of former rebels and the victims’ relatives, the Inopacan massacre or mass purging, dubbed by the NPA as “Oplan Venereal Disease”, claimed the lives of about 300 residents in Leyte province.

Charges were filed in 2006 after the skeletal remains of 67 victims were exhumed from shallow graves in Subang Daku village, Inopacan town, Leyte on August 28, 2006.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency