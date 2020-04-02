Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 now 448

A total of 448 Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of April 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Thursday.

The DFA said three Filipinos in South Korea were among those who tested positive. The first Filipino case was confirmed on March 20 while the two others were confirmed on April 1, all of whom are family members of the first patient.

Of the total cases, at least 313 are undergoing treatment, 121 have recovered while 14 have died.

The latest death reported was that of Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, the first senior career diplomat in active service to have died from Covid-19.

“With this untimely demise, the DFA is painfully reminded that the personnel in our foreign service posts likewise face, together with all our kababayan abroad, the challenges brought about by this dreadful disease,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The memory of Amb. Catalla’s ultimate sacrifice in the service of our people will inspire those who remain to strive even harder in the face of adversity,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DFA confirmed that the 80 Filipinos aboard M/V Diamond Princess who tested positive for Covid-19 “have all recovered”. The last crew member was discharged from a hospital in Japan on Tuesday. Source: Philippines News Agency