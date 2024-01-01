Filipinos abroad urged to sign up as voters for 2025 polls

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday again reminded overseas Filipinos to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections. 'As of January 1, 2024, you only have 273 days to register as an Overseas Voter. Deadline is September 30, 2024,' it said on a social media post. Those who will register are advised to bring their valid Philippine passport to the nearest Philippine Embassy/Consulate General or designated registration centers in the Philippines. It added that the period is not only for registration as they will also accept other poll-related applications. These include updating addresses and other details and checking or reactivation of voter registration status, it added. 'Visit the COMELEC website for relevant information: https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=OverseasVoting,' it added. Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10833, the filing period for overseas Filipinos started on Dec. 9, 2022 and will run until Sept. 30 this year. Applications may be filed at any Post abroad, or at designated registration centers outside the Post, or at the designated registration centers in the Philippines as approved by the Comelec. For Transfers from Post to Local, the application shall be filed at the local Office of the Election Officer in the city/municipality/ district where the overseas voter intends to vote in the Philippines, subject to rules and regulations on local voter registration. Those who are allowed to register are all citizens of the Philippines, who are abroad or will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, at least 18 years of age on the day of the elections and not otherwise disqualified by law. On the other hand, qualified Filipinos who are in the Philippines but will be abroad a month before the polls may file their applications at government agencies to be designated as registration centers in the Philippines. Applicants are also advised that mobile registration will be set up at various locations outside the Posts, other than at the field registration, that will accept their appli cations. Overseas voting is allowed during the continuous 30-day voting period where the first day starts at the local time of the host country and the last day of which is the day of the election in the Philippines. For the 2025 polls, they will be voting only for the positions of 12 senators and one party-list group. Source: Philippines News Agency