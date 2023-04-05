Filipino-themed interiors welcome tourists at NAIA T2

Solihiya panels, wooden couches, and decors distinctly Filipino will welcome departing and arriving travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 (NAIA T2). The refurbishing is a joint initiative of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in line with the former's efforts to enhance the overall experience of tourists. Aesthetic improvements apparent to the NAIA T2 include the introduction of Filipino elements through the use of rattan panels in solihiya weaves, as well as furniture and lamps, all made by local artisans. 'The effort is to give tourists and travelers alike a reminder of how beautiful our country is and how talented our Filipino workers are, as can clearly be seen in all the furniture that have been installed in this terminal,' Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Tuesday. Through this redecoration, Frasco said she is confident traveling Filipinos would be reminded of how good it is to be a Filipino - 'to live in a country that is not only beautiful but also populated by very talented Filipino artisans." Airport assistance desks at both arrival and departure areas of the NAIA T2 are likewise adorned with local materials. Plants, murals, charging stations, and mini-gardens have also been introduced at strategic areas in the terminal. 'This is the 'Filipinization' of our airports where we brand it and we stamp it the best of the best of the Philippines,' she said. In addition to physical improvements, the DOT and DOTr are working to further bring comfort to passengers, especially during busy travel periods and long holidays. Ahead of the Holy Week break, Frasco and DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista on Tuesday made their rounds at the NAIA T2 domestic arrival and departure areas, and inspected the enhancements so far introduced to the terminal. The DOT anticipates the full recovery of domestic tourism this year, with Frasco recognizing the importance of local travelers in achieving the industry's pre-pandemic numbers. "That means no less than 122 million domestic trips, including the volume that we anticipate, would arrive during the holy week,' she said. Bautista estimated that two million passengers would travel into and from the airports throughout Lent. He assured that the DOTr, the DOT, and the Manila International Airport Authority are in close coordination to ensure smooth passenger flow at the airport during this period.

Source: Philippines News Agency