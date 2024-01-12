Filipino teams enter Predator League playoffs

MANILA: Two Filipino DOTA 2 teams and one more local club in Valorant qualified for the final phase of the Asia-Pacific Predator League. Blacklist Rivalry and Execration entered the semifinals for the DOTA 2 event after going 1-2 in their group stage pool. Blacklist Rivalry, headlined by midlaner Abed Yusop and offlaner Kim Santos, went 4-0 in Group A, tagged as the "group of death" due to having three Filipino teams, the other being ZOL Esports. Execration, on the other hand, went 3-1 in the said group to finish second with their only defeat at the hands of Blacklist Rivalry. Meanwhile, the lone Filipino team in Group B, Polaris Esports, missed out on semifinal qualification, and Chinese club Team Aster and Mongolian team IHC Esports made it to the Final Four. On the other hand, Team Secret moved on to the semifinals in the Valorant event after sweeping Group D. ZOL and Oasis, the other two Filipino teams earlier in contention, were already eliminated. Secret will take on Vietnam's Team Flash, Japan's FAV Gaming, and Indonesia's Boom Esports in the semis. FAV and Boom went perfect in Groups A and C, respectively. The final stage of the Predator League will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City starting on Saturday. Source: Philippines News Agency