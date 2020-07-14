Filipino in PH consulate in Jeddah dies of Covid-19: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday a Filipino national under the custody of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah passed away on July 7 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The department did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

“The late OFW had a pre-existing health condition (diabetes) when he contracted the virus. The Consulate General has reported the matter to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila with a request to condole with the heirs of the deceased and extend the necessary assistance to them,” it said in a news release.

Hospital reports confirmed that the Filipino was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the time of his death, the DFA said.

The patient’s Covid-19 swab test results also confirmed that he was positive of the virus.

The DFA, through the consulate, also confirmed that 58 out of the 75 male wards under its custody have tested positive for the disease.

Following the advice of medical authorities in Jeddah, the consulate has placed all those who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a separate quarantine facility.

Those diagnosed will be tested after 14 days to make sure that they are free of the virus.

A third test will be done if needed, the DFA said.

Meanwhile, those who tested negative have likewise been transferred to a separate facility and will undergo another Covid-19 swab test five days after their last test.

Source: Philippines News Agency