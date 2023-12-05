Filipino IM Quizon Shares Lead in Malaysia Chess Championship

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia – Filipino International Master (IM) Daniel Quizon and Mongolian FIDE Master Munkhdalai Amilal are currently leading the Open division at the Eastern Asia Juniors and Girls Chess Championships. Both players have secured 4.5 points after five rounds of play at the Sabah Oriental Hotel. Quizon achieved his standing by defeating his Dasmariñas Chess Academy teammate, FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca, while Amilal prevailed over Filipino IM Michael Concio Jr.

According to Philippines News Agency, Filipino National Master (NM) Jan Clifford Labog and the Romualdez siblings, NM Davin Sean and Chess Master Danry Seth, also won their matches. Labog overcame NM Ivan Travis Cu, Davin Sean triumphed over Malaysian Muhd Tirmidzi Abdul Sahim, and Danry Seth defeated Bruneian Muhd. Danish Zaqwan Muhd Hadi. Labog holds the solo second place with 4.0 points, while Arca, Concio, and several others are tied for third.

In the girls' division, Indonesian Woman Fide Master (WFM) Diajeng Theresa Singgih took the lead with 4.5 points by defeating Filipino Woman National Master (WNM) Ruelle Canino. Malaysian Woman Candidate Master Jia-Tien Chua, after beating Mongolian WFM Boldbaatar Altantuya, is in second place with 4.0 points. Altantuya, along with several Indonesian players, is in third place, followed by Canino and others tied for the subsequent positions.