Filipino gymnast wins gold in parallel bars exercise at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Carlos Edriel Yulo from the Philippines has won gold in the parallel bars exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

He scored 15.400 points.

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun won silver (15.366 points), while the bronze medal was taken by French athlete Cameron-Lie Bernard (14.600 points).

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

Along with Nikita Simonov (ring exercise), Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercise) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercises) will perform in the finals competitions tomorrow, March 12.

