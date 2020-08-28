Filipino Covid case count abroad up by 21; total at 10,062

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported 21 more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases among Filipinos abroad, raising the total to 10,062.

It also recorded 15 new recoveries and 13 new fatalities, jacking up the number to 6,095 and 755, respectively.

There are 3,212 active cases among Filipino nationals overseas, at least 354 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 364 in Europe, 2,331 in the Middle East/Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

Based on the latest data from the agency, the recoveries are mostly concentrated in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,159, followed by the Asia Pacific with 777, Europe with 705, and the Americas with 454.

The majority of the fatalities were also logged in the Middle East/Africa region with 474 followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific with eight.

Meanwhile, the repatriation efforts for distressed nationals are ongoing, with a total of 151,401 Filipinos repatriated since the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a CNN Philippines interview, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said an estimated 177,000 Filipinos are expected to return home amid the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency