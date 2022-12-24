Filipino community cautioned amid massive winter storm in US

MANILA: The Filipino community in the United States is advised to monitor and make necessary preparations as a powerful snowstorm sweeps through the central and eastern areas.

At least 13 weather-related fatalities were reported in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio as the storm engulfs and bring dangerously cold wind chills.

“The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC advises Filipino communities on the massive winter storm to monitor the weather, undertake all necessary preparations, and heed the warnings of local officials,” the Embassy said in an advisory on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned that the wind chill would cover nearly half of the US population as a “once-in-a-generation” storm brings snow, wind, ice, and frigid temperatures through the holiday weekend.

Blizzard conditions could reduce visibility to zero and the public is advised to refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary.

For emergencies requiring Embassy assistance, distressed members of the Filipino community are urged to contact (202) 368-2767 or (202) 769-8049.

Source: Philippines News Agency