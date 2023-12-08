Filipino Chess Prodigy Daniel Quizon Wins Eastern Asia Juniors Title, Earns Second Grandmaster Norm

Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon emerged victorious in the Open division of the Eastern Asia Juniors and Girls Chess Championship, securing his second Grandmaster norm on Friday. The 19-year-old chess player clinched the title in a tight competition held at the Sabah Oriental Hotel in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Quizon, who shares the same point score with Mongolian FIDE Master Munkhdalai Amilal but claimed the championship due to a superior quotient, finished with 7.5 points. Indonesian International Master Aditya Bagus Arfan won the bronze medal with 7.0 points. Quizon's journey to victory included wins over participants from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and a crucial victory over fellow Filipino International Master Michael Concio Jr. He had a draw with Amilal and a loss to Arfan. Expressing his joy at the win, Quizon, who earned his first Grandmaster norm in 2018, is now aiming to attain a Grandmaster title. He plans to participate in the upcoming Kamatyas Invitational GM tournament in Marikina City, Philippines, with the goal of reaching an ELO rating of 2500 points, a requirement for the Grandmaster title.