Filipino-American Priest Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop in Philadelphia

Philadelphia - Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Efren Esmilla, a priest of Filipino descent, as one of the three new auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 61-year-old Fr. Efren Esmilla, born in Nagcarlan, Laguna, Philippines, will join Fr. Keith Chylinski and Christopher Cooke in serving the 1.5 million Catholics in the archdiocese. They will work alongside Archbishop Nelson Perez and Auxiliary Bishop John McIntyre, who have been serving in these roles since 2010.

Fr. Esmilla completed his college education at San Beda University in Manila in 1984 and later immigrated to the United States. He pursued his priestly formation at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, earning a Master of Divinity in 1992. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Philadelphia archdiocese by Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua on May 15, 1993.

His prior assignments include serving as parochial vicar at St. John Chrysostom in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and at the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Philadelphia. He also worked as the assistant director of pastoral formation at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. Since 2021, Fr. Esmilla has been the pastor of St. James in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and according to the parish's website, he has served as chaplain to the Filipino Apostolate and the spiritual director to the Legion of Mary.

Fr. Esmilla becomes the fourth Filipino to be named bishop in the United States, joining Bishop Oscar Solis of Salt Lake City, Auxiliary Bishop Alejandro Aclan of Los Angeles, and Auxiliary Bishop Anthony Celino of El Paso-Texas. He expressed his humility and honor upon receiving the appointment and requested prayers from the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the local church, promising to pray for them in return.