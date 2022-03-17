﻿Filipina in New York’s anti-Asian attack now in stable condition

The 67-year-old Filipino woman who was seriously injured after she was brutally assaulted in an anti-Asian hate incident in New York is now in a stable condition and could be discharged from the hospital anytime, the Philippine Consulate General in New York said Wednesday.

In a statement, Consul General Elmer Cato said the Consulate was informed of this development by the family of the victim, who is a dual citizen from the Ilocos Region.

“We have reached out to the family of our kababayan and assured them that we will assist in whatever way we could,” Cato said.

The victim sustained serious injuries to the head and face after she was “savagely attacked” inside her apartment building in Yonkers on Friday. The assault was captured by a security camera.

This incident was the third in two days involving members of the Filipino-American Community. A day before, Cato said two elderly Filipino women were injured after they were shoved by unidentified individuals in two separate incidents in Queens.

It was also the second time where an elderly Filipino was followed and assaulted inside their apartment buildings, the first case of which was last year when a 72-year-old Filipino woman in Sunnyside, Queens was assaulted and seriously injured.

On Wednesday, the envoy joined leaders of the Asian-American community and local elected officials in expressing outrage over the incident and called on authorities to exert more effort to stem the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“We know authorities are doing their best to make the streets safe again but we also understand they could not be everywhere. But we do hope that authorities exert more efforts to remove violent and dangerous people off the streets and make everyone—not just Filipinos or other members of the Asian-American Community—feel safe again,” Cato said.

Most of the incidents were perpetrated against the elderly and vulnerable by homeless individuals with criminal records or mental health problems.

The Consulate has so far recorded 26 cases involving violent attacks and other incidents against Filipinos since last year when a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and other incidents was noted.

Cato said there could be more similar cases but gone unreported.

Source: Philippines News Agency