File updated sworn info list, Comelec reminds political parties

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday reminded all political parties to submit their annual Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS).

"Pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10411, all registered political parties and coalition of political parties are directed and required to file their annual Sworn Information Update Statement with the Clerk of the Commission not later than August 15, 2022," said Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco in a statement.

Under this, the group must state the full name of political party, organization, or coalition of political parties with acronym; principal headquarters and postal office address, including its branches and divisions, if any; date of registration; constituency; total number of members disaggregated by sex; and updated contact number(s) and email address(es).

Likewise, they have to declare the list of current officers and respective positions; list of elected members in the immediately preceding national and local elections; respective elective positions; and list of members, including guest candidates, nominated for any elective positions; and respective nominated elective positions.

The poll body official warned that failure to file their SIUS may result in the cancellation of the party’s registration.

"Failure to comply with said requirement shall constitute prima facie evidence that the political party or coalition of political parties concerned already ceased to exist, and shall be a cause for the cancellation of the party’s and coalition’s registration after due notice and hearing," Laudiangco said.

Comelec Resolution No. 10411 mandates the submission of the SIUS to ensure that those in the registry list are still in existence and continue to comply with the requirements of the Constitution, the laws, and the rules of the Commission.

"The Commission needs to ensure that its records contain the correct and updated information in its political party registry," it added

Source: Philippines News Agency