Fil-Canadian wins 2-bedroom condo from Bisita, Be My Guest

MANILA: The Department of Tourism (DOT), led by Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, and SM Development Corp. (SMDC) president Jose Mari J. Banzon on Feb. 13 formally awarded a brand new condominium unit courtesy of SMDC Quezon City to one lucky winner of the Bisita, Be My Guest (BBMG) incentive program. Ruperto Tumibay, a 79-year-old who hails from Nueva Ecija and a Filipino-Canadian citizen since 2008, was proclaimed winner of the SMDC condominium during the BBMG special raffle draw held in October last year. Officials who also joined the awarding ceremony at the DOT central office in Makati City were SMDC vice president for marketing Aye Luna Magtulis, SM Supermalls vice president for corporate marketing and public relations Grace Magno, and other officials of the department. Tumibay, who registered as a sponsor for his son and invitee Alex Tumibay, won a two-bedroom brand-new condominium unit courtesy of SMDC Vine Residences in Novaliches, Quezon City, with a total area of 29.65 square meters. 'Masayang masaya ako dahil hindi ko inaasahan na ako ay makakapagsalita sa harap ninyo, sa harap ni Secretary Frasco. Sasamantalahin ko ang pagkakataong ito para magpasalamat sa inyo, Secretary Frasco, sa mga officials ng SMDC na naririto, at sa lahat sa inyo dahil sa edad na ito, hindi ko inaasahang makakakasama ko mataas na pinuno ng gobyerno (I am very happy because I did not expect to be able to speak in front of you, in front of Secretary Frasco. I will take this opportunity to thank you, Secretary Frasco, the SMDC officials who are here, and all of you because at this age, I did not expect to be with a high government leader),' he said during his live testimonial at the awarding. 'Kaya doon sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino na yung mga katulad kong may edad na baka minsan sa buong buhay (ay nangangarap) na magkaroon ng ganitong tyansa, sumali kayo para maranasan niyo yung katulad ng naranasan ko (So to my fellow Filipinos who are the same age as me, maybe once in a lifetime [you have dreamed] of having this chance, join in so you can experience what I experienced).' Tumibay will also receive a four-day three-night stay in one of Panglao Island's prime properties, the Mithi Resort and Spa, as well as round-trip local air tickets to and from Manila, courtesy of Cebu Pacific (CebPac). 'Ngayon lang ako nakakagala sa Pilipinas at nananabik ako na 'yung iba pang bahagi ng Pilipinas na sinasabing maganda, maganda nga talaga at iyon ang nadidiskubre namin (Only now am I able to travel around the Philippines and I'm excited to see and discover other parts of the Philippines),' he said in excitement over the additional prizes from the BBMG program sponsors. In her address, Frasco warmly congratulated Tumibay and shared that the BBMG was conceptualized by the DOT and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during the time of the late Secretary Susan Ople, as a result of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive for the agencies to work together to champion and honor the country's modern-day heroes. 'I am so happy today to join all of you as we award this most meaningful prize to our winner who has so generously gifted me with this Bible, just now, that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Salamat kaayo (Thank your very much) sir, Mr. Ruperto Tumibay,' she said. 'Awarding this major prize today in the form of a condominium is an expression of the national government's gratitude, and of course, the private sector's vibrant participation in giving value to the contributions of our overseas Filipino workers who have sacrificed their time, their lives, their presence in our country to be able to contribute greatly to our economy.' The tourism chief also conveyed her gratitude to SMDC, which is a platinum sponsor for BBMG. 'This would not have taken off without the most generous support of the private sector, foremost of which is SM and SMDC. Your generous contribution of nothing less than a prime condominium in a prime property here in Metro Manila is a tacit manifestation of your commitment to the development of our country and a manifestation of your love for the Philippines,' Frasco said. 'It is precisely these acts of generosity that encourage us in government to continue to come up with programs that have a real and meaningful impact on our fellow Filipinos.' Other winners during the special raffle draw in October were: Robert Patrick Menor (sponsor) and Japanese national Miyuki Hirade (invitee) who both won a four-day three-night accommodation with breakfast at the Summit Hotel Tacloban and individual round-trip international air ticket, courtesy of CebPac, from CebPac gateway with a Manila-Leyte-Manila round-trip ticket; Jimrey Dapin (sponsor) who won a four-day three-night accommodation with breakfast at the Nouveau Resort Camiguin and one SM shopping voucher worth PHP65,000; and one round-trip international air ticket, courtesy of CebPac, from CebPac gateway with a Manila-Camiguin-Manila (via Cebu) round-trip ticket; Saudi Arabian national Ibrahim Alshegeiran (invitee) who also won a four-day three-night accommodation with breakfast at the Nouveau Resort Camiguin and one round-trip international air ticket, courtesy of CebPac, from CebPac gateway with a Manila-Camiguin-Manila (via Cebu) round-trip ticket; Wendel Ilisan (sponsor) who will receive a four-day three-night accommodation with breakfast inclusive of activities at the Nay Palad Hideaway Siargao, as well as a two-day one-night accommodation with breakfast at Conrad Hotel Manila (before his flight to Siargao), one Rustan's shopping voucher worth PHP140,000; and one round-trip international air ticket, courtesy of CebPac, from CebPac gateway with a Manila-IAO-Manila round-trip ticket; and Turkish national Leah Joy Ince (invitee) who will also receive a four-day three-night accommodation with breakfast inclusive of activities at the Nay Palad Hideaway Siargao, as well as a two-day one-night accommodation with breakfast at Conrad Hotel Manila (before her flight to Siargao); and one round-trip international air ticket, courtesy of CebPac, from CebPac gateway with a Manila-IAO-Manila round-trip ticket. BBMG secretary general and DOT Assistant Secretary Maria Rica C. Bueno said the online referral tourism program has already generated nearly 5,000 registered sponsors. They are composed of overseas Filipino workers, overseas Filipinos, as well as local Filipinos, and tour operators. The BBMG is an incentivized promotional program of the DOT, in partnership with DMW, to entice Filipinos, primarily those residing and working overseas, to take an active role in the promotion of the local tourist destinations by inviting foreigners to visit the Philippines by signing up as sponsor and invitee at https://bbmg.philippines.travel/. Winners will be selected by a raffle draw and will have chances to win properties from partner institutions and exciting travel packages to select local destinations. The grand raffle draw will happen in May this year, with one condominium unit courtesy of Megaworld Corp. as the major prize. Source: Philippines News Agency