Fil-Am fighter wins at ONE: Fists of Fury

Filipino-American pugilist Jackie Buntan delivered a huge statement on Friday night by beating Thai opponent Nat Jaroonsak at ONE: Fists of Fury at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a three-round muay thai contest, Buntan defeated Jaroonsak, also known as Wondergirl Fairtex, at her own game in a major upset.

Buntan set the tone for the match with a left hook late into Round 1 that knocked Jaroonsak down.

Jaroonsak was able to get up in the eight-count but she struggled to recover from the knockdown as Buntan continued to deliver a masterful performance the rest of the way en route to the unanimous decision win.

Successful in her ONE Super Series debut, Buntan moved up to 21-5 overall.

In the main event, Dutch fighter Ilias Ennahachi stayed as the ONE kickboxing flyweight champion after beating Thai opponent Manachai Yamsiri.

Despite Yamsiri, more known by the name Superlek, showing his kicking prowess late in the match, Ennahachi did just enough to convince the judges and got the unanimous decision victory.

Ennahachi is scheduled to defend his belt next against reigning ONE muay thai flyweight champ Tinnakorn Srisawat.

Srisawat, better known as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, showed that he wants to be a two-belt champ by beating Tagir Khalilov of Russia under international kickboxing rules.

Rodtang got the better of Khalilov via a split decision in an intense showdown that even saw some emotions coming in.

Srisawat will first defend his muay thai belt against England's Jacob Smith at ONE on TNT 1 on April 7.

In the only mixed martial arts match in the fight card, Victoria Lee was triumphant in her highly anticipated debut after submitting Sunisa Srisen.

The younger sister of Angela and Christian Lee bucked a slow start and performed a rear-naked choke on Srisen that forced her to tap out at the 1:03 mark of Round 2.

In the other match of the night, Japan's Hiroki Akimoto edged China's Zhang Chenglong via a unanimous decision

