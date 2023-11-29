Fide Master Arca Aims for Second IM Norm in Malaysia Chess Championship

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia - Following his triumphant performance at the World Youth Chess Championships, Filipino Fide Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca is set to pursue his second International Master (IM) norm at the Eastern Asia Juniors and Girls Chess Championships. Arca, along with International Masters Michael Concio Jr. and Daniel Quizon, will be participating in the tournament scheduled for December 1-9 at the Sabah Oriental Hotel in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

According to Philippines News Agency, under the guidance of Mayor Jenny Barzaga and Congressman Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Jr., as well as national coach FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, Arca recently secured a gold medal in the Open Blitz, a side event of the World Youth Chess Championships held in Montesilvano, Italy. He completed the event with 8.5 points, outpacing his compatriot FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo, who finished third with 7.5 points.

Bacojo also achieved his second IM norm in the Standard event of the championship. Arca, a 14-year-old student from Dasmariñas Integrated High School in Cavite, expressed his determination to attain the International Master title, acknowledging the support from his family and sponsors. To earn an IM title, a player must obtain three title norms over 27 or more games and achieve a FIDE rating of 2400 or more. Arca has already secured one norm at the 18th IGB Dato' Arthur Tan Malaysian Open Chess Championships earlier this year.