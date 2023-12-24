FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri Triumphs at Laoag City Chess Tournament

MANILA: Filipino-Iranian FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri emerged victorious in the Laoag City Open chess tournament, held at the Ilocos Norte National High School gymnasium. The 18-year-old from San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, claimed the title on Saturday night after a closely contested nine-round Swiss System tournament.

According to Philippines News Agency, Nouri tied for first place with International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera of Malabon, Metro Manila, and Marc Francis Balanay of Santa Marcela, Apayao, each scoring 7.5 points. However, Nouri was awarded the championship based on superior tiebreak points. He, Nadera, and Balanay each received a trophy and PHP30,000 as prize money.

In the decisive final round, Nouri secured his victory by defeating his father, International Master Hamed, in a match that concluded in 34 moves of English Opening. Meanwhile, Nadera achieved his win against National Master (NM) Lorenzon Aaron Cantela of General Trias City, Cavite in 43 moves of Gruenfeld Defense, and Balanay bested Alfredo Rapanot of Cagayan de Oro City in 48 moves of Torre Attack Opening.

Notable performances were also seen from IM Rolando Nolte who finished with 7.0 points, and several players including Rapanot, Hamed Nouri, Antonio Chavez Jr., and Richel Lomocso, who each ended with 6.5 points. A group comprising Cantela, IM Jose Efren Bagamasbad, and others, finished the tournament with 6.0 points.

Following his win, Nouri expressed his exhaustion from the long week but also conveyed his satisfaction and boosted confidence for his upcoming tournaments. He is a beneficiary of the chess development program initiated by world boxing champion and National Chess Federation of the Philippines vice president Manny Pacquiao.

Alekhine Nouri, who participated in the World Juniors in Sardinia, Italy, last year, is now poised as a favorite for the upcoming GM Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr. Rapid Youth Chess Championship, scheduled for January 13, 2024, at Robinsons Galleria in Quezon City.