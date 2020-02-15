FIBA postpones Gilas Men Thailand game due to Covid 19

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced the postponement of three games in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, one of which involves Gilas Pilipinas Men.

On Friday, FIBA officially postponed Gilas Men's home game against Thailand, as well as the first two games of China due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) scare.

Gilas Men was supposed to host Thailand at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday.

Barring another postponement announcement from FIBA, Gilas Men will shift their focus to Indonesia for their February 23 game in Jakarta.

China, meanwhile, was to face Japan on the road next Friday and host Malaysia on February 24.

The countries whose FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers games were called off have confirmed cases of Covid 19.

As of posting, China, where Covid 19 traced its roots, now has almost 65,000 confirmed cases with nearly 1,500 casualties.

The Philippines, on the other hand, already has three with one confirmed death.

Thailand has confirmed 33 cases, Japan has 31 with one death, and Malaysia has 19.

