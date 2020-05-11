FIBA announces date for World Cup 2023

FIBA announced that the Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place in three different countries, including the Philippines, from Aug. 25 to Sept.10.

”The approved dates of the competition have been decided by FIBA’s Central Board following consultation with the host nations and a recommendation by FIBA’s Competitions Commission,” it said on Monday.

It is for the first time that the World Cup will be held in more than one country.

Group matches will take place in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines, while the Philippines capital Manila will host the final phase.

”The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will once again feature the 32 national teams from around the world, with the expanded format adopted for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, FIBA’s biggest event to date,” the statement added.

In June 2017, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan were awarded the hosting rights for the tournament, winning over Argentina, Uruguay, Russia and Turkey.

Source: Philippines News Agency