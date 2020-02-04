Fewer jobless Filipinos in fourth quarter of 2019: SWS

The joblessness rate in the country in the fourth quarter of 2019 has eased to 17.5 percent or an estimated 7.9 million adults, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) released Tuesday showed.

The survey, fielded from December 13 to 16, found that adult joblessness rate declined by four points from 21.5 percent in September 2019 or 10 million adults.

It noted a 4-point decline in the national joblessness rate was due to decreases in the joblessness rate in Metro Manila (10 points) and Balance Luzon (8 points). Joblessness, however, increased in Visayas (4 points) and Mindanao (1 point).

It added that there was a higher adult jobless rate among women than men at 30.8 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

The pollster also found that adult joblessness rose by 2 points among the 35-44 age group but fell among other age groups. On the other hand, it fell by 13 points among the 18-24 age group, 10 points among the 25-34 age group, and 2 points among those aged 45 years and above.

The December 2019 survey showed the adult labor force participation rate at 68.7 percent for an estimated 45.5 million adults. This used to be 69.4 percent in September for an estimated 46.3 million adults.

Labor force, according to the SWS, refers to adults presently with a job plus those looking for a job. The labor force participation rate is the proportion of adults in the labor force.

Adults who are jobless consists of those who voluntarily left their old jobs, are seeking jobs for the first time, or lost their jobs due to economic circumstances beyond their control or got retrenched.

The 17.5 percent who were jobless in December 2019 consisted of 8.1 percent who voluntarily left their old jobs, 3.5 percent first-time job seekers, and 5.9 percent retrenched.

Those who were retrenched consisted of 3.7 percent whose contract ended and was no longer renewed, 1.3 percent who were laid off, and 0.9 percent whose previous employer closed operations.

The estimated 7.9 million jobless adults in December 2019 consisted of 3.7 million who voluntarily left their old job, 1.6 million first-time job seekers, 1.7 million whose contract ended and was not renewed, 613,000 who got laid off, and 399,000 whose employer closed operations.

Urban joblessness lowest in 15 years

SWS found that urban joblessness (15.3 percent) was lower than rural joblessness (19.6 percent).

Compared to September 2019, urban joblessness dropped from 23.4 percent while rural joblessness eased slightly from 21.9 percent.

The 8-point drop in urban joblessness brings it to its lowest in 15 years.

This is only the sixth time that rural joblessness has been higher than urban joblessness. The other times were in December 1999, December 2005, December 2015, March 2017, and March 2018.

The last time it was lower than 15.3 percent was in March 2004 when it was at 14.0 percent.

Net optimism 'excellent'

The non-commissioned survey classified the net optimism of Filipinos on job availability in the country as excellent.

SWS found that 53 percent of adults were optimistic that more jobs will be available in the next 12 months while12 percent said otherwise.

Meanwhile, 24 percent said there will be no change in the number of jobs available and 11 percent said they don't know.

This gives a job optimism score of +40, classified by SWS as excellent.

Job optimism has been excellent since June 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency