FEU-Diliman marches to UAAP girls’ volleyball semis

MANILA: Far Eastern University-Diliman clobbered the University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-10, 25-10, 25-10, on Thursday to join Adamson University in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 high school girls' volleyball tournament at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila. The Lady Baby Tamaraws improved their record to 7-3 while the Fighting Maroons remained winless in 10 outings. The Baby Lady Falcons, who collected their 10th victory at the expense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-6, 25-12, 25-5, are two wins away from claiming an outright final berth. "Siguro, 'yung consistency talaga 'yung gusto naming makita sa girls moving forward (Maybe, it's the consistency that we really want to see in the girls moving forward)," FEU-D head coach RJ del Rosario after the match. "Yung galaw nga (ng) mga bata, kailangang ma-polish pa namin para sa Final Four rin. Ready naman kami kahit sino ang makalaban (The movement of the kids, we need to polish it for the Final Four, as well. We are ready to take on anyone )," he added. Meanwhile, National University Nazareth School defeated De La Salle Zobel, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17, to boost its semis bid. The Lady Bullpups are in fourth place with five wins and four losses, behind the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses (6-3). The La Salle Junior Lady Spikers, on the other hand, are in fifth place with a 3-6 slate. "Yung dalawang losses namin against Adamson, accepted na namin 'yon. Kumbaga, paano na lang namin i-fill 'yung kulang namin. And we need to take these opportunities para maka-angat pa kami possibly to No. 2 (We have accepted our two losses against Adamson. [We're figuring out] how we can fill in what we lack. And we need to take these opportunities so that we can possibly rise to No. 2)," NUNS head coach Norman Miguel said. "Important 'tong panalo na 'to. Confident naman kami na kaya nilang umabot hanggang dulo, pero for now, kailangan naming isa-isahin 'yong mga games. One game at a time muna kami: next is UP, then Ateneo, then 'yung UST na importante for placing (This is an important win for us. We are confident that they can reach the end, but for now, we will do it one game at a time: next is UP, then Ateneo, then UST, which is important for placing)." Source: Philippines News Agency