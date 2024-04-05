FEU beats Ateneo, boosts semis bid in UAAP women’s volleyball

MANILA : Far Eastern University boosted its semifinal bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women's volleyball tournament after pulling off a 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Ateneo at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday night. Chenie Tagaod and Congo's Faida Bakanke scored 16 points each while Gerzal Mary Petallo chipped in 15, including two blocks and 14 digs, as the Lady Tamaraws stayed in fourth place with a 5-4 record. Libero Julianne Monares had 20 excellent digs and 12 receptions, while Christine Ubaldo made 26 excellent sets to go with five points. The Blue Eagles absorbed their seventh loss against three wins for fifth spot. University of Santo Tomas (9-1), De La Salle University (8-1) and National University (8-2) have secured their seats in the Final Four, leaving FEU and Ateneo fighting for the last spot. 'Proud ako kasi 'yung pinag-aralan namin, although may lapses, pero natrabaho pa rin talaga 'yung ginawa namin nung break (I'm proud because what we studied, although there were lapses, but we still really worked on what we did during the break)," FEU coach Manolo Refugia said. Lyan Marie Loise De Guzman had 11 attacks, four aces and 17 excellent receptions for Ateneo, which took an 8-3 lead early in the fourth set before FEU clawed back behind Tagaod, Petallo and Jean Asis to take command. The Lady Tamaraws were at match point, 24-20, but made an error in the next play, while Jennifer Delos Santos fired an ace as the Blue Eagles moved to within 22-24. Ateneo erred in the ensuing play, allowing FEU to wrap up the match in two hours and 11 minutes. Sophia Beatriz Buena finished with 14 attacks for the Blue Eagles; Geezel May Tsunashima contributed 12 points, including four blocks; and Alexis Ciarra Miner had 11 points, three on blocks. FEU will meet Adamson University on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City while Ateneo will face National University on Wednesday at the Pasay venue. Meanwhile, FEU leads the men's divisi on at 8-1; NU is second at 8-2; followed by De La Salle (6-3), UST (6-4), Ateneo (5-5), Adamson (4-5), University of the East (1-8) and University of the Philippines (0-10). (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency