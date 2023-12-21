Ferrer grabs lead in Queen of the North chess tourney

MANILA: Third seed Precious Eve Ferrer drew with No. 1 Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian in the seventh round to grab the lead in the Queen of the North chess tournament at the Ilocos Norte National High School gymnasium in Laoag City on Thursday. The match ended after 68 moves of the Queens Gambit Declined. Ferrer, a native of Lingayen, Pangasinan, now has 6.0 points while Woman National Master Sebastian of Flora, Apayao joined No. 2 Jallen Herzchelle Agra and No. 4 Shaniah Francine Tamayo for second place with 5.5 points. Agra of Claveria, Cagayan defeated No. 26 Angeline Suarez of Laoag City, while Tamayo of Laoag City prevailed over No. 12 Elizsa Gayle Cafirma of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. "Drawish talaga laban ko kay WNM Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian dahil opposite bishop kahit may rook and pawn pa sa end game (My match against Sebastian was headed to a draw because of the opposite bishop even though there's a rook and pawn in the end game)," Ferrer said. Ferrer defeated No. 25 seed Shantelle Marie Root of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte last Wednesday. The champion of the 11-round Swiss system tournament will receive PHP60,000 in cash courtesy of Mayor Michael Keon and UP Vanguard Inc. (UPVI) 102nd Homecoming chairman Aldiwn Galapon. Source: Philippines News Agency