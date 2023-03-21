Ferrari says it suffered a cyberattack

iconic Italian carmaker Ferrari has said that it recently came under a ransomware cyberattack, while at the same time stressing that it had not given in to the hackers' demands and that its operations had not been affected. The company said in a statement that the threat regarded "a ransom demand related to certain client contact details". "We immediately started an investigation in collaboration with a leading global third-party cybersecurity firm," it added. "In addition, we informed the relevant authorities and are confident they will investigate to the full extent of the law." As a policy, it said "Ferrari will not be held to ransom as paying such demands funds criminal activity and enables threat actors to perpetuate their attacks." "Instead, we believed the best course of action was to inform our clients and thus we have notified our customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident," it said. "Ferrari takes the confidentiality of our clients very seriously and understands the significance of this incident." It said that the firm has "worked with third party experts to further reinforce our systems and are confident in their resilience." "We can also confirm the breach has had no impact on the operational functions of our company," it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency