﻿Female senators honor women on Mother’s Day

Female senators on Sunday reminded Filipinos to appreciate the effort and sacrifices of all mothers and mother figures who have devoted their lives to nurture families.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the choice to become a mother is a decision a woman should have the right to make.

“Today, let’s recognize the deep love and sacrifice all these kinds of mothers and all these types of women have given us. We are enough. To all the women who choose to be mothers, salamat sa walang sawang pagmamahal (Thank you for your eternal love),” she said in a statement.

Senator Cynthia Villar wished for more blessings for families and the country.

Senator Grace Poe honored her actress mother, Susan Roces, by posting a slideshow of their photos on Facebook.

“Maraming salamat sa iyong pagmamahal at pagkalinga (Thank you very much for your love and care). Happy Mother’s Day, Mama!” Poe wrote.

Jailed Senator Leila de Lima posted a handwritten letter to her mother who is “struggling with a failing health and surviving by God’s grace and mercy”.

Senator Nancy Binay said that while today is for all mothers and mother figures, tomorrow (Monday) is for the motherland.

Nawa’y ating pagnilayan ang ating pipiliing mamumuno dahil siya ang magtataguyod sa atin sa susunod na anim na taon (Hopefully, we will think deeply about the leader we will choose because that leader will lead us through the next six years),” Binay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency