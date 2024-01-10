Female rebel surrenders to Bulacan police

SANTOS: A female member of the communist terrorist group (CTG) Rebolusyonaryong Hukbong Bayan (RHB) voluntarily surrendered to the Bulacan police in the city of Malolos on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, Col. Relly B. Arnedo, Bulacan Police Provincial Office director, identified the surrenderer as "Ka She", 43 years old, a member of the RHB operating in the coastal areas of Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales. She turned over one single-shot 12-gauge shotgun with seven live ammunition, a Smith and Wesson caliber .38 revolver without serial number and four pieces of caliber .38 live ammunition. "She was convinced to join the aforementioned rebel group for government reform to attain equal rights, to avoid social injustice," Arnedo said. Joint elements of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Philippine National Police Special Action Force, and 70th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army facilitated Ka She's surrender and return to the fold of law. The surrendered CTG member is pres ently under the custody of the 1st PMFC for investigation and custodial debriefing. 'Bulacan Police is stern in its intensified campaign against insurgency and terrorism to ensure the provision of social services, employment opportunities, and an improved quality of life in communities that have been experiencing or are vulnerable to armed communist conflict,' Arnedo said. Source: Philippines News Agency