Female National Master to join ASEAN AG Championships in Thailand

Nika Juris Nicolas, the country's first female National Master, will compete in the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships scheduled June 17 to 27 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 10-year-old Nicolas was the only female who competed in the Boys' Under-11 division of the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships grand finals in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte held June 2 to 9, bagging two silver medals (Standard and Blitz) and one bronze (Rapid). The National Master title, usually given to males, was conferred on her by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) during the awarding ceremony. A Grade 5 student at Victory Christian International School in Pasig City, she also bested her Under-11 male counterparts in the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships eliminations in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental in March. "Nika is overjoyed because it has always been her dream to compete with the boys. Last year, she asked me why is it that boys were playing on the other side while the girls were in a separate division. I told her that it is just customary for girls to compete with each other but she can actually fight the boys if she wishes. She tried to do that during the National Age Group Chess Championships eliminations but failed to qualify. So, she told me that she will try harder so she tried again in the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships eliminations where she emerged champion. It was a dream come true for her to get the National Master title," lawyer Nikki de Vega, Nicolas' mother, said in an interview on Sunday. In last year's ASEAN Age Group held online and which she joined for the first time, Nicolas led the Girls' Under-10 team to a bronze medal. 'Nika hopes to do better this time around," her mother said. De Vega, who also serves as NCFP legal counsel, thanked their supporters and prayer warriors, including coaches Lourecel Ecot, Raul Damuy, and MJ Ladrona; Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence led by Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales and Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna; Pasig City government; NCFP; and other chess parents. After the Bangkok tournament, Nicolas will compete in the 1st Professional Chess Association of the Philippines National Inter-School Championship, an online event slated July 8 and 9 and 15 and 16. She will represent the VCIS-Homeschool Global team, together with Woman National Master Antonella Berthe Racasa, Gabriel Ryan Paradero, Andrew and Aron Toledo. Head coach is Robert Racasa.

Source: Philippines News Agency