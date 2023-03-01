Female Japanese fugitive intercepted at BI Taguig office

MANILA: A Japanese fugitive was arrested at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) satellite office in SM Aura Taguig City after attempting to extend her tourist visa.

In a report on Wednesday, BI SM Aura Alien Control Officer Evita Mercade said Terashima Haruna, 27, who has been in the country since November 2022, was intercepted on Tuesday.

Upon inspection by the officer, it was found that she has a pending deportation case.

The BI received information from Japanese authorities about her case last month as she was tagged as a fugitive from justice.

An arrest warrant was issued against her by the Tokyo Summary Court in September 2022 for theft, in violation of the Japanese Penal Code.

Terashima, together with other accomplices, reportedly impersonated police officers and an employee of Japan's Ministry of Finance to steal ATM Cards.

She is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the resolution of her deportation case.

Source: Philippines News Agency