Female enlisted personnel dominates local chess tilt

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) has congratulated one of its enlisted personnel, Pfc. Janelle Mae Frayna, for dominating the 2022 National Women’s Chess Championships – Blitz event held last Dec. 7.

“Pfc. Frayna edged out 12 other female chess masters in the Blitz event. She also snagged the silver medal in the Standard event of the chess tournament organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines which is also sanctioned by the World Chess Federation,” said Army spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement on Thursday.

He added that Frayna is already rated as Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

The chess event was held at the Philippine Academy For Chess Excellence (PACE) in Quezon City.

Colonel John Oliver Gabun,, PA Special Service Center director, also lauded Frayna for showcasing the Army athletes’ prowess not just in outdoor sports but also in indoor sports such as chess.

“Brawn and brains. These are the quintessential qualities of an Army athlete. Kudos and continue to bring pride and honor to the Philippine Army and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, PA commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Dec. 7 conducted a gift-giving program for wounded Army and CAFGU troops confined at the Victoriano Luna Medical Center (VLMC) in Quezon City.

“The Command prioritizes the morale and welfare of its personnel as well as the family members to enhance the physical and mental capacities of every soldier and CAA (CAFGU Active Auxiliaries),” Trinidad said.

He added the gift-giving activity benefited 131 confined military personnel, including 16 battle casualties.

The program shows that the Filipino people are acknowledging the heroic deeds of the wounded soldiers for their valiant service to the country and the people.

The gift-giving program is one of the Yuletide activities of the PA from Dec. 1 to 31, to recap and recognize the one year of efficient and productive service of the Army.

Source: Philippines News Agency