Female cops as desk officers draw mixed reactions

Confining female cops as desk officers, a move recently initiated by the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) aimed to resolve underreporting and under-recording of gender-based violence-related incidents, has drawn mixed reactions from women legislators. Senator Grace Poe lauded NCRPO's decision to assign female cops as desk officers, believing this would give possible complainants, particularly women and children, the courage to report crimes and violence. Poe said the move may be a 'potential solution to the underreporting and under-recording, especially of gender-based violence,' adding that women are 'compassionate and more approachable, yet tough and determined.' 'This should not stop the NCRPO, however, from continuously exerting efforts to make the male members of the police force more gender-sensitive,' Poe said in a statement. She said good cops, whether female or male, will always bolster the faith of people in the justice system and close the gap between communities and the police. Earlier, the NCRPO announced plans to replace male police officers from front desk duty with female officers, saying the latter are more patient and sympathetic. NCRPO Director Maj. General Edgar Alan Okubo said the female desk officers will be called 'customer relations officers'. Senator Risa Hontiveros, in a separate statement, however said NCRPO should not limit the female cops to desk work. They can be tapped to do intelligence work, as she cited a case where a female officer arrested a wanted pedophile. 'Patunay na kayang-kaya ng mga babaeng law enforcer na maging lider, (A proof that female law enforcers can be a good leader) intelligence officers, even ground commanders, in the line of fire. Women's proficiencies go beyond the desk,' Hontiveros said. She urged the PNP leadership to take more women into the police force without 'typecasting' them. 'Laging nakakabuti na magdagdag tayo ng kababaihan sa kahit anong organisasyon, lalo na sa ating kapulisan na alam nating male-dominated. Sana nga lang ay hindi i-typecast o limitahan ng posisyong 'customer relations' ang ating mga babaeng pulis,' (It is good to add women to any organization, especially in our male- dominated police force. I just hope that our female police officers will not be typecasted or limited as customer relations officers),' Hontiveros pointed out

Source: Philippines News Agency