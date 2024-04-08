Latest News

Female cop, soldier face gunrunning charges in Cotabato

PIGCAWAYAN: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) filed gunrunning charges Monday against a female police officer and a soldier. Lt. Col. Ariel Huesca, director of CIDG-BAR, identified the suspects as Corporal Jaafar Sabturaon, 33, of the Army 1st Brigade Combat Team; and Patrolwoman Irish Emoy of the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen Region. 'The targets were arrested right after they handed over the firearms and ammunition to a CIDG agent who acted as a buyer,' Huesca said in a statement. The joint operation by the Army's 34th Infantry Battalion, Pigcawayan police and the CIDG-BAR was conducted in Barangay Tubon here Saturday. Huesca said the suspects first chose to transact in Cotabato City but transferred to this town. Agents seized firearms, ammunition, PHP119,000 entrapment money and two motorcycles from the suspects. The suspects are detained at the CIDG-BAR custodial facility. Source: Philippines News Agency

