Felon on board ship arrested in Zamboanga

MANILA: A man wanted for murder was arrested as he was on board a passenger/RoRo vessel in Zamboanga City on Wednesday. In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said Sakib Ganih has an outstanding warrant of arrest for murder with no bail, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in Parang, Sulu. The joint operation of the PCG and the Zamboanga City Police Office Station 11 began Tuesday when the PCG got an intelligence report that Ganih -- a resident of Omar, Sulu -- boarded a RoRo that departed from Jolo going to Zamboanga City. 'Joint law enforcement authorities arrested the wanted individual at around 07:25 a.m. He will be transported to the ZCPO Station 11 for appropriate measures,' it said. Source: Philippines News Agency